SLB to Deploy Petrel Software to Enhance Shell's Digital Capabilities

SLB SLB, a global oilfield services firm, has announced a collaboration with the British energy giant Shell plc SHEL. Under this partnership, SLB will deploy the Petrel subsurface software across Shell’s global asset base. The Petrel subsurface software, developed by SLB, is a powerful tool for exploration and production that enables its users to analyze subsurface data and gain more information about the reservoir.

The software will be aimed at enhancing Shell’s digital competencies. The adoption of this technology is also expected to help Shell improve cost efficiency. The Petrel software, now equipped with advanced AI capabilities, will help Shell with seismic data interpretation. The subsurface software will generate seismic interpretation processes to help Shell analyze this data in a structured way to improve accuracy and efficiency.

By using Petrel across all its assets, Shell aims to standardize its infrastructure and streamline workflows to improve consistency and efficiency. Furthermore, the software should help the company scale digital solutions faster, making it more cost-efficient.

The collaboration aims to deploy this software as a means to bring together several geoscience workflows that will improve the companies’ knowledge of subsurface conditions throughout the lifecycle of its assets. The collaboration emphasizes the importance of forging partnerships that focus on innovation.

SLB mentioned that the partnership will focus on making Shell technologically more efficient, thereby aiding its digital transformation process. The partnership will utilize the Petrel software for interpreting seismic data across conventional exploration and production workflows as well as the newer energy transition processes.

SLB and Shell’s partnership aims to progress Shell’s digital transformation journey by enhancing its seismic data interpretation capabilities. This will help the British energy giant streamline workflows, resulting in cost efficiencies. Furthermore, deploying Petrel software across all its assets will enable Shell to understand the geological conditions of its reservoirs and identify the risks and opportunities associated with them.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Both SLB and SHEL currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC and Nine Energy Service NINE. While Archrock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nine Energy Service carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock Inc. is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. AROC provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, Archrock is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. NINE operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the need for Nine Energy’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.