SLB Backs FY24 Guidance

January 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SLB (SLB) said that it reaffirmed its full-year 2024 financial guidance.

The company acknowledges the decision by Saudi Aramco to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day (MMBD), and not to continue increasing MSC to 13 MMBD.

SLB said it continues to work very closely with Saudi Aramco, and its understanding is that all ongoing oil and gas projects remain intact and that only two offshore oil increment projects not yet started will be suspended.

The company noted that its forecast for significant growth for 2024 in the Kingdom remains intact.

Looking ahead, the combination of revenue mix in the Kingdom, which is weighted toward onshore and the expanding gas market, and unique market position in other countries in the Middle East will continue to support the multi-year growth cycle in the region.

