News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

SLB, Amazon Web Services To Deliver Subsurface Digital Solutions For Shell Global Nederland

October 10, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SLB (SLB), Amazon Web Services and Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV have signed a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on AWS cloud infrastructure. The companies said the collaboration is intended to deliver high performance and cost efficient subsurface digital solutions, to be used by Shell and made available to the industry.

The collaboration builds on the existing strategic collaboration agreement between SLB and AWS and accelerates the availability of SLB's software including Petrel subsurface solutions and Techlog wellbore solutions, on AWS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.