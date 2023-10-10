SLB, Amazon Web Services To Deliver Subsurface Digital Solutions For Shell Global Nederland

(RTTNews) - SLB (SLB), Amazon Web Services and Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV have signed a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on AWS cloud infrastructure. The companies said the collaboration is intended to deliver high performance and cost efficient subsurface digital solutions, to be used by Shell and made available to the industry.

The collaboration builds on the existing strategic collaboration agreement between SLB and AWS and accelerates the availability of SLB's software including Petrel subsurface solutions and Techlog wellbore solutions, on AWS.

