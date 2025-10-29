Slaughter Associates Opens $11.64 Million AI Position

Key Points

Slaughter Associates bought approximately $11.64 million in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares.

As of September 30, 2025, the firm holds 235,632 AIQ shares.

AIQ is not among the fund's five largest holdings following the trade.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc opened a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ), acquiring 235,632 worth approximately $11.64 million as of Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 09, 2025, Slaughter Associates initiated a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. The fund purchased approximately 235,632 shares valued at $11.64 million by the end of the quarter.

What else to know

This is a new position and represents 2.51% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) after the filing. It is now Slaughter Associates' tenth biggest holding.

Slaughter Associates' top positions as of Q3 2025:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:JIRE) : $52.63 million (11.3% of AUM)

$52.63 million (11.3% of AUM) iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWY) : $41.86 million (9.0% of AUM)

: $41.86 million (9.0% of AUM) Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:FMDE) : $39.12 million (8.4% of AUM)

: $39.12 million (8.4% of AUM) iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEMKT:IWX) : $35.64 million (7.7% of AUM)

: $35.64 million (7.7% of AUM) Neos Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEMKT:CSHI) : $33.88 million (7.3% of AUM)

As of October 8, 2025, shares of AIQ were priced at $51.55, up 37.65% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 19.48 percentage points. The ETF’s trailing twelve-month dividend yield is 0.12%

ETF overview

Metric Value Net Assets $7.06 billion Price $51.55 Dividend yield 0.12% 1-year total return 37.65%

Data as of market close 8 October, 2025

ETF snapshot

The Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF offers investors access to a portfolio of companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence and big data innovation. The fund offers a liquid vehicle that gives exposure to the rapidly-evolving AI sector.

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of companies involved in artificial intelligence and big data, investing at least 80% of assets in these sectors.

Portfolio comprises equities of firms developing or utilizing AI technologies, providing targeted exposure to innovation-driven technology stocks.

It is structured as a non-diversified ETF designed for investors seeking thematic exposure to AI and technology trends.

Foolish take

A look at Slaughter Associates top holdings shows the firm has a pretty diversified portfolio. The JIRE ETF contains large and mid-cap companies from over 20 developed countries. The two iShares funds focus on growth and value stocks, providing a mixture of high potential rewards and stable long-term workhorses. Meanwhile, the Neos T-bill ETF offers low-risk short-term liquidity.

Prior to Q3, Slaughter Associates already held several AI and tech stocks individually and as part of other ETFs. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) made up almost 7% of its holdings in both Q2 and Q3. Opening a position in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF increases that exposure.

AI and tech have seen extraordinary growth in the past few years, with the so-called Magnificent Seven driving the S&P 500 to record highs. AI has impacted almost every industry and many believe there's potential for even further expansion. There are still risks, but ensuring AI is one part of a wider mix of investments can mitigate at least some of them.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Non-diversified ETF: A fund that invests in a limited number of securities, increasing exposure to specific sectors or themes.

Thematic exposure: Investment strategy focused on a particular trend or sector, such as artificial intelligence.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F reportable assets: U.S. securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC via Form 13F.

Portfolio: The collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Trailing twelve-month: The most recent 12-month period used for financial reporting or analysis.

Index tracking: A strategy where a fund aims to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares an investor holds in a company or fund.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark or comparable investment.

Filing period: The specific time frame covered by a regulatory or financial disclosure document.

