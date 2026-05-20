Slate Path Capital Exits GitLab Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Slate Path Capital LP sold 5,973,800 shares of GitLab (GTLB), with an estimated trade value of $174.48 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value declined by $224.20 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Represents a 2.59% reduction in fund 13F assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares and $0 value in GitLab

The position previously accounted for 3.0% of fund AUM, marking a significant exit from a notable holding

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What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated May 15, 2026, Slate Path Capital LP reported selling its entire holding of 5,973,800 shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). The estimated value of the trade was $174.48 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The net position value declined by $224.20 million, reflecting both share sales and price movements during the period.

What else to know

This was a complete exit from GitLab, with the stake dropping from 3.0% of AUM in the previous quarter to zero post-trade (current stake: n/a of AUM).

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: TXN: $518.40 million (7.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ON: $482.90 million (7.2% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, GitLab shares were priced at $22.60, down 57.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 85.0 percentage points.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $955.22 million Net Income (TTM) $-55.96 million Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $22.60 One-Year Price Change -57.70%

Company/ETF snapshot

GitLab Inc. is a technology company specializing in end-to-end DevOps solutions, serving clients worldwide from its base in San Francisco. The company leverages a unified platform to drive faster software delivery and increased visibility across the development lifecycle. Its integrated approach positions GitLab as a key partner for organizations aiming to accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency.

The company offers a unified DevOps platform, GitLab, integrating planning, development, security, and deployment tools for software lifecycle management. It generates revenue primarily from software subscriptions and related professional services.

GitLab Inc targets organizations seeking to streamline software development processes, with a global customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

GitLab is positioning itself as the system enterprises use to manage software work from planning and code review to security, testing, and deployment. That role becomes more important as AI agents take on more coding tasks, because companies still need rules, approvals, audit trails, and release controls before software reaches production. GitLab’s specific opportunity is to make its DevSecOps platform the place where human developers and AI agents work inside the same governed software pipeline.

In fiscal 2026, GitLab maintained enterprise momentum, but future growth will require deeper platform adoption. Revenue increased 26% to $955.2 million, and customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue rose to 1,456. However, dollar-based net retention declined to 118% from 123% the previous year, indicating that while existing-customer expansion remains strong, it is slowing. This increases the importance of Duo Agent Platform and usage-based GitLab Credits in driving additional spending within large accounts beyond generating interest in AI.

For investors, GitLab’s AI opportunity rests more in controlling the software release process than in code generation alone. While AI can produce more code, enterprises must ensure it is reviewed, secured, tested, and deployed in compliance with standards. If Duo integrates into this workflow successfully, GitLab will be able to potentially monetize AI activity through its existing software delivery platform.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rocket Companies, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.