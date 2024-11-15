Slash Your Bills With a Phone Call: 7 Pro Negotiating Tips

As we get deeper into the holiday season, it may feel like your expenses are piling up. Reducing your monthly bills can be one way to ease the pressure on your budget.

Lowering your bills might be easier than you think. With a phone call and a little preparation, you may be able to save money on internet, phone, cable or utility bills — and maybe others. Talking to your service providers could, for example, get you a lower rate or promotional discount, or point you toward a financial assistance program.

Use these expert tips to negotiate better deals with customer service representatives.

1. Time the call right

The outcome of the conversation can largely depend on when you pick up the phone. Choose a moment when you have time — and patience — to spare, so you can focus fully on the call.

People should avoid calling when “they're going to be rushed, or they're cranky, or they've got a kid screaming in the background, or it's 4 on a Friday and they've had a bad week,” says Teresa Murray, director of the consumer watchdog office of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

You may have better luck calling customer support at certain times of the year, too.

Kenan Acikelli, who spent three years working as a customer service representative for a telecommunications company, said it was often easier for customers to negotiate bills at the end of the year or during periods such as Black Friday and back-to-school sales.

“The company would run special offers during these times, and we were given more flexibility to match promotional pricing or offer upgrades to retain customers,” he said in an email interview.

2. Talk to a real person

When you dial a company’s support number — which you can typically find on its website or your billing statement — you’ll probably be routed through an automated system first. Speaking with a live person will give you a better chance to explain your situation and discuss possible solutions. Try pressing “0” or saying “representative” to reach a real person faster.

Murray recommends gethuman.com to locate companies’ customer support phone numbers and other information that can help you connect with a live representative, such as service hours and instructions for navigating the phone menu.

3. Be polite

People we talked to said that politeness is your best bargaining chip in negotiations. Customer service agents will probably be more sympathetic if you speak kindly and respectfully versus using a harsh or demanding tone.

“I’ve seen people come in frustrated, but those who stayed calm always ended up with better results,” Acikelli said. “I would often go out of my way to offer them additional promotions or discounts simply because they asked kindly.”

Keep your attitude in check, and remember that the person on the other end of the line is a human who’s just trying to do their job.

4. Compare prices and ask about other cost-saving options

Ahead of the call, learn what prices and deals your service providers’ competitors offer, and leverage that information, said Babu Jayaram, head of customer success and strategy at Qualaroo, a customer and user feedback software company.

"It shows that you’re an informed customer, and reps often have some discretion to match or even beat those rates to keep you on board,” he said in a prepared statement.

Find out whether your provider has any deals that it may be willing to extend to you. Is your cable company offering an incentive to new customers that’s cheaper than what you’re paying? Maybe you can secure that rate.

A quick internet search — try something like “company name + discount” or “company name + new promotion” — may help you uncover the information you need to back up your request.

Murray recommends looking into other types of discounts, too. Some companies offer age-based discounts, often starting at age 55. Paperless billing and autopay discounts are also common. Murray says she saves $5 per line each month on her five-line cell phone plan by using automatic bank payments.

“That's 25 bucks a month. So that adds up,” she says.

Discounts are harder to come by for utility bills such as water and electricity, which are typically regulated and must adhere to certain rates. However, financial assistance programs may be available to people who meet certain income requirements or are struggling to manage their bills.

Ask your customer service representative about any discounts, payment plans or hardship programs you might qualify for. Here’s exactly what to say on that call.

5. Play up your history with the company

Having your account details ready can save time and reduce friction on the call. Log in to your online account or check your statements for information, such as account number, plan features and past payment dates.

If you’ve been a customer for a long time, consider using that information to your advantage, especially if you have a record of on-time payments. Companies value loyalty, and employees may have customer retention goals they’re trying to meet. Keeping you as a satisfied customer is in the company's best interest.

6. Be persistent

Don’t take the first “no” for an answer. Explain your situation again, and get straight to the point. For example: “I’d like to continue using your service, but I simply can’t afford to pay the price. What can we do to bring the bill down?”

If you still get nowhere, try escalating the request. The representative you’re speaking with might not have the authority to lower your bill. Kindly ask to speak to a supervisor, who may have more problem-solving experience and power to make decisions.

7. Don’t be afraid to walk away, if that's an option

Despite our best efforts, customer service calls can lead to dead ends. Prepare for the possibility that your provider won’t budge.

Ahead of the call, consider whether terminating the service is a step you’re willing to take. With some services, such as water, electricity or gas, alternative providers might not be available, but with others, such as cell phone or cable providers, competition is abundant.

If ending the relationship is an option, and your representative can’t save you money, ask to begin the cancellation process. Showing that you’re serious may prompt them to make you a better offer.

If that offer never comes, consider switching to a lower-priced competitor or, if the service isn’t vital, giving it up entirely.

If you’re not ready to decide, keep the notes from your call and think it over. In any case, applaud yourself for making the call.

