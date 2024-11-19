News & Insights

SLAM Exploration Raises $240,000 for Mineral Projects

November 19, 2024 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Slam Exploration (TSE:SXL) has released an update.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. successfully raised $240,000 through a non-brokered flow-through private placement, issuing 6,857,142 units at $0.035 each. The proceeds will fund exploration of their copper and nickel projects in New Brunswick, with benefits including a 30% tax credit. An insider’s participation in the transaction qualifies as a related-party deal under specific financial regulations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

