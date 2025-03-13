SL Green Realty Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SL Green Realty. Our analysis of options history for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,957,310, and 4 were calls, valued at $252,200.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $65.0 for SL Green Realty over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SL Green Realty's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SL Green Realty's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

SL Green Realty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.5 $10.3 $10.3 $65.00 $541.7K 58 3.0K SLG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.3 $65.00 $513.9K 58 4.0K SLG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $65.00 $414.0K 58 2.5K SLG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.55 $2.2 $2.5 $50.00 $187.5K 717 750 SLG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.3 $10.2 $10.3 $65.00 $103.0K 58 2.1K

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SL Green Realty, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of SL Green Realty Currently trading with a volume of 630,957, the SLG's price is down by -3.29%, now at $55.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days. What The Experts Say On SL Green Realty

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SL Green Realty with a target price of $55. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on SL Green Realty, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SL Green Realty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.