SKYX Technologies Partners with Cavco Industries to Showcase Advanced Smart Home Solutions at IBS 2025

SKYX Technologies will showcase its smart plug & play technologies in Cavco's premium homes at the International Builders’ Show 2025.

SKYX Platforms Corp. has announced a collaboration with Cavco Industries to incorporate its advanced plug-and-play technologies into Cavco's high-end manufactured homes, showcased at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas from February 25-27, 2025. Cavco, a leading manufacturer of prefabricated homes, has sold nearly one million homes since its inception, with recent annual sales around 20,000. The partnership will feature SKYX's technologies in Cavco's new premium models, Skye View and Bungalow, aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for homeowners and developers. Both companies express excitement about the collaboration, which aims to establish SKYX's innovations as a standard in the construction industry, promoting smarter and safer homes.

$SKYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $SKYX stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive advanced and smart home platform technology company for homes and buildings, with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, announces it will collaborate with Cavco Industries, Inc., a U.S. leading prefabricated home manufacturer to utilize SKYX’s advanced and smart plug & play technologies in Cavco’s premium prefabricated homes during the International Builders’ Show (IBS)



.



SKYX’s technologies will be used in Cavco’s high-end homes, including their new leading premium homes Skye View and Bungalow models, in Show Village during the International Builders’ Show place in Las Vegas from February 25-27, 2025.





SKYX’s advance and smart plug & play platform technologies makes homes and buildings become advanced, safe, and smart instantly while significantly saving time and cost as well as adding substantial value to developers and homeowners.





Cavco is a leading U.S. manufacturer of prefabricated homes. As a publicly traded company, it ranks among the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the nation, renowned for its high-quality, premium designs. Cavco specializes in designing and producing factory-built housing products, which are distributed through an extensive network of independent and company-owned retailers. Since its inception, it is estimated that Cavco has sold nearly one million homes, with recent annual sales approaching 20,000 units.





Tim Gage, National Vice President of Cavco’s Park Models, and Specialty Homes said, “We are excited to utilize SKYX’s game-changing safe plug and play technology in our Cavco Park Model prefabricated homes at the IBS Pro Builder Show Village. We welcome people to visit our premium homes including our Skye View and Bungalow models to see how we utilize SKYX’s technologies. I strongly believe that the SKYX technology can become the standard for new construction, as it provides, safety, time saving, and smart capabilities, while advancing and adding significant value to our homes.”





Rani Kohen, Founder/Inventor and Executive Chairman, of SKYX Platforms, said, “We are truly excited to collaborate with a U.S. leading premium prefabricated home manufacturer such as Cavco during the world’s largest building show, IBS. This is another step toward our goal of making homes and buildings become advanced, safe, and smart as the new standard. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate our advanced smart platform technology’s ability to make homes and buildings become smarter and safer instantly, while significantly advancing buildings and saving time and costs for developers.”







About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





