SKYX Platforms Corp. Partners with Parrot Uncle to Launch Innovative All-in-One Smart Ceiling Fan and Heater Solution

SKYX Platforms collaborates with Parrot Uncle to market innovative smart ceiling fans and heaters, targeting global sales in Q3 2025.

SKYX Platforms Corp. has announced a strategic collaboration with Parrot Uncle, a leading ceiling fan and home decor manufacturer, to market SKYX’s innovative all-in-one smart turbo heater and ceiling fan in the U.S. and global markets. With millions of ceiling fans sold annually and the combined ceiling fan and space heater category representing a multi-billion-dollar market, SKYX aims to meet growing demand by launching two versions of their product in various colors, catering to both residential and commercial needs. Production has commenced, and the product is set for a broad launch in Q3 2025, aligning with winter season sales. This collaboration is viewed as a vital step towards achieving cash-flow positive operations in 2025, leveraging SKYX's patent portfolio and commitment to safety and smart technologies.

Potential Positives

SKYX Platforms Corp. has entered into a strategic sales and marketing collaboration agreement with Parrot Uncle, enhancing its market reach in both the U.S. and global markets.

The upcoming launch of a patented all-in-one smart turbo heater and ceiling fan product aims to address a multi-billion-dollar annual market, positioning SKYX to capitalize on strong consumer demand.

Production has officially begun for the new product line, demonstrating the company's commitment to rapid development and market introduction, with a broad launch anticipated in Q3 2025.

Successful execution of this product launch is seen as a critical milestone towards achieving cash-flow positive operations by 2025, indicating potential improved financial health for the company.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a partnership with Parrot Uncle for sales and marketing may indicate challenges in the company's ability to independently market its own products effectively.

The forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties regarding the company's ability to successfully launch and commercialize its products, raising concerns about future profitability.

The mention of potential difficulties in raising additional capital suggests financial instability that could impede operations and growth.

FAQ

What is SKYX Platforms Corp. known for?

SKYX Platforms Corp. is a smart home technology company with over 100 patents, focused on making homes safe and advanced.

Who is Parrot Uncle?

Parrot Uncle is a world-leading manufacturer of ceiling fans and home décor, known for selling millions of products globally.

What is the significance of the collaboration between SKYX and Parrot Uncle?

This collaboration aims to market innovative ceiling fans and heaters, enhancing both companies' presence in global markets.

When will the new heater ceiling fan product launch?

The broad launch of the all-in-one heater ceiling fan is anticipated for Q3 2025, aligning with the winter season.

How does the ceiling fan and space heater market size up?

The ceiling fan and space heater market represents a multi-billion-dollar industry with tens of millions of units sold annually in the U.S.

Parrot Uncle is a World Leading Ceiling Fan and Home Décor Manufacturer Selling Millions of Ceiling Fans in the U.S. and Global Markets









Ceiling Fans and Space Heaters Category Represents a Multi-Billion-Dollar Annual Market with Tens of Millions of Units Sold in the U.S. Alone









SKYX Anticipates Q3 Winter Global Launch Will Support its Path to Cash-Flow Positive in 2025







MIAMI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“SKYX” or the “Company”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, today announced a U.S. and global sales and marketing collaboration agreement with Parrot Uncle, a world leading ceiling fan and home décor manufacturer selling millions of fans globally.





SKYX and Parrot Uncle will jointly market SKYX’s disruptive technologies and products in the U.S. and to global markets including its patented all-in-one smart turbo heater & ceiling fan.





The ceiling fan and space heater category represents a multi-billion-dollar annual market with tens of millions of units sold in the U.S. alone.





In response to the strong demand, SKYX will introduce two different versions of the product each in 6 to 8 colors, designed to meet both residential and commercial needs. Production has officially begun with the Company’s manufacturing partners, and SKYX anticipates a broad launch in Q3 2025, aligned with the upcoming winter season.





This highly innovative product—integrating a ceiling fan with a built-in heater—is designed to address a massive market opportunity for all four seasons. The combined ceiling fan and portable heater category is a multi-billion-dollar market, with tens of millions of units sold annually in the U.S. alone.





The Company believes that the successful launch of this product line is a critical milestone on its path toward achieving cash-flow positive operations in 2025.























Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., stated:







“This sales and collaboration agreement with Parrot Uncle is strategic for both U.S. and global markets. This exemplifies our commitment to global strategic relationships based on our innovation, safety, andglobal marketproducts. As we prepare for our upcoming launch, we believe this breakthrough all-in-one heater ceiling fan solution will drive significant value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”





To view SKYX's technologies in action, click here:



CLICK HERE









About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory







jramson@pcgadvisory.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14d95597-9f7b-4fb1-894a-593aa1771a48









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f8c1604-a304-4604-8499-fcdae741b12f





