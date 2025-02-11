SKYX Platforms Corp. Appoints Greg St. John as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products to Drive Growth and Innovation

Greg St. John joins SKYX as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products to enhance market penetration and product innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

SKYX Platforms Corp. has appointed Greg St. John, formerly of Home Depot and other leading lighting firms, as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products. St. John, who has over 30 years of experience in the lighting industry, will oversee the company’s growth in lighting and smart home products, enhancing its presence in retail, commercial, and residential sectors. He aims to leverage his extensive industry knowledge to drive innovation and expand SKYX's reach through strategic partnerships with major retailers. The company's mission is to advance smart and safe living solutions, supported by a portfolio of patented technologies and a commitment to quality and ease of use in lighting and home décor.

Potential Positives

SKYX Platforms Corp. has appointed Greg St. John, a former executive from Home Depot and leading lighting companies, as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products, which enhances the expertise of its leadership team.

St. John's extensive experience in the lighting industry is expected to drive SKYX's growth and product expansion initiatives, potentially increasing the company's market presence.

The appointment is anticipated to strengthen SKYX's collaborations with major retailers and industry leaders, improving its product penetration in key markets.

SKYX continues to focus on innovation and strategic initiatives aimed at redefining standards in smart home and building technologies, reinforcing its commitment to safety and efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Despite the hiring of a high-profile executive, there may be underlying concerns regarding the company's ability to penetrate market channels effectively given the competitive landscape of smart lighting and home products.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements and potential without providing concrete achievements or current market performance data, which may raise skepticism among investors regarding the company's actual progress and capability.

The reliance on strategic collaborations with established partners like Home Depot and Wayfair indicates that success may largely depend on external partnerships rather than internal capabilities alone.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products at SKYX?

Greg St. John, former head of Home Depot’s indoor lighting category, has joined SKYX as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products.

What is SKYX Technologies' main mission?

SKYX Technologies aims to make homes and buildings smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard.

What experience does Greg St. John bring to SKYX?

Greg St. John has over 30 years of leadership experience in major global lighting brands, including product development and strategic collaborations.

How many patents does SKYX hold?

SKYX holds over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally.

What are SKYX's key market segments?

SKYX focuses on lighting, fans, smart home products, retail channels, homebuilders, hotels, and commercial projects.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $SKYX stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard announced today that Greg St. John, former head of Home Depot’s indoor lighting category and former CEO of world leading lighting companies such as Eglo, and Cordelia Lighting, has joined SKYX as President of Lighting Fans and Smart Products.





In his new position, St. John will lead SKYX’s growing penetration in lighting, fans, and smart home products, expanding the company’s presence in major retail channels, homebuilders, hotels, and commercial projects. He will also play a pivotal role in strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Home Depot, and Wayfair among other expected collaborations.





With more than 30 years of experience, St. John has held executive leadership roles in major U.S. and global lighting brands, overseeing product development, sales, and marketing. His deep expertise in merchandising, sourcing, and smart lighting solutions makes him an ideal fit to drive SKYX’s growth and product expansion initiatives.





Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman of SKYX said, “I am very happy to have Greg joining us as he brings vast experience and industry knowledge. His track record with leading companies such as Home Depot among other global lighting brands aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize smart, safe living solutions and the lighting industry. ”





Greg St. John added, “I am truly excited to join Rani and the SKYX team at such a pivotal time. The company’s plug & play advanced and smart platform technologies are game-changing, and I strongly believe they will set a new standard for lighting, fans, and smart products across homes, buildings, hotels, and commercial spaces. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive SKYX’s innovation and expansion in key markets.”





SKYX continues to expand its market presence through product deployments, industry collaborations, and strategic initiatives. The company remains focused on scaling operations and integrating its solutions across key industry sectors.





St. John’s appointment reinforces SKYX’s commitment to advancing lighting, smart home and building technologies while making safety, efficiency, and innovation the new industry standard.







About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson, CEO





PCG Advisory, Inc.







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.