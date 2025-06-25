SKYX Platforms Corp. Announces Corporate Progress and Major Developments Including Russell 2000 Inclusion and Miami Urban Smart Home City Project

SKYX Platforms announces updates on product deployments, market expansions, and strategic partnerships, including its addition to the Russell 2000 index.

Quiver AI Summary

SKYX Platforms Corp. has announced significant progress and developments, including its upcoming addition to the Russell 2000 index. The company is set to play a key role in Miami's $3 billion Urban Smart Home City project by deploying over 500,000 units of its smart home technologies. SKYX is also witnessing increased demand for its upcoming All-In-One Smart Turbo Heater & Ceiling Fan, expected to launch in Q3 2025. With a successful funding round raising $15 million from strategic investors and positive financial results showing record revenue growth, the company is on a path towards cash flow positivity. Furthermore, SKYX's commitment to safety standardization is gaining support from key government safety organizations, potentially leading to widespread adoption of its safe plug-and-play technologies. The company is also expanding its market presence through partnerships with major retailers like Home Depot and various builders, aiming to integrate its solutions into a wide range of residential and commercial applications.

Potential Positives

SKYX will officially be added to the Russell 2000 after market close on June 27, 2025, enhancing its visibility among investors.

SKYX is set to deploy over 500,000 units of its advanced Plug & Play smart home technologies in Miami’s $3 billion Urban Smart Home City project, indicating significant market demand and partnership opportunities.

The company has secured $15 million in investment from strategic investors, highlighting confidence in its growth trajectory and providing necessary capital for expansion.

SKYX reported record first quarter revenues of $20.1 million, up from $18.9 million year-over-year, demonstrating strong financial performance and growth.

Potential Negatives

Company reported a decrease in cash from $15.5 million to $12.3 million over the year, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

Dependence on extensive forward-looking statements raises uncertainties about the company's future market acceptance and operational stability.

Company’s reliance on a “Dell Working Capital Model” and leveraging trades payable may not be sustainable long-term, which could affect financial health.

FAQ

What recent developments has SKYX Platforms Corp. announced?

SKYX will be added to the Russell 2000, supporting its growth trajectory and market acceptance.

How is SKYX involved in Miami's Urban Smart Home City project?

SKYX will deploy over 500,000 units of smart home technologies for the $3 billion project.

What financial backing has SKYX received for its initiatives?

The company secured $15 million in preferred stock funding from strategic investors, including participation from company insiders.

When is SKYX launching its new All-In-One Smart Turbo Heater & Ceiling Fan?

SKYX expects to launch this product line in Q3 2025, anticipating strong market demand.

What is the total addressable market for SKYX's technologies?

SKYX estimates its total addressable market in the U.S. is around $500 billion, primarily in ceiling applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SKYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $SKYX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (“SKYX” or the “Company”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 97 issued and pending patents globally and a growing portfolio of over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, providing today the following corporate updated on its progress.







Market Acceptance, Progress and Recent Events:









SKYX will officially be added to the Russell 2000 after market close on June 27, 2025.



SKYX will officially be added to the Russell 2000 after market close on June 27, 2025.



SKYX will enable Miami’s $3 billion mixed-use Urban Smart Home City project, located in the heart of the city, by deploying over 500,000 units of its advanced Plug & Play smart home technologies, including its AI-powered ecosystem. SKYX’s full suite of smart platform products will be utilized throughout the entire project (see images below).



SKYX will enable Miami’s $3 billion mixed-use Urban Smart Home City project, located in the heart of the city, by deploying over 500,000 units of its advanced Plug & Play smart home technologies, including its AI-powered ecosystem. SKYX’s full suite of smart platform products will be utilized throughout the entire project (see images below).



SKYX has financial backing from U.S. and global manufacturers to support its massive product deployment.



SKYX has financial backing from U.S. and global manufacturers to support its massive product deployment.



The 63-acre mixed-use urban Smart Home City in the Miami Little River District will include High- & Mid-Rise buildings with over 5,700 condos and apartments including workforce and affordable living, 350,000 SQF of retail, 1.5 million SQF of green walkways, parks, bike paths, shuttle lanes, a new $35 million Tri-Rail Station, and more.



The 63-acre mixed-use urban Smart Home City in the Miami Little River District will include High- & Mid-Rise buildings with over 5,700 condos and apartments including workforce and affordable living, 350,000 SQF of retail, 1.5 million SQF of green walkways, parks, bike paths, shuttle lanes, a new $35 million Tri-Rail Station, and more.



The architecture and design of the project is led by world-renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica.



The architecture and design of the project is led by world-renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica.



The $3 billion development is spearheaded by SG Holdings, a distinguished joint venture comprised of Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners, and Alben Duffie—each renowned for transformative urban projects.



The $3 billion development is spearheaded by SG Holdings, a distinguished joint venture comprised of Swerdlow Group, SJM Partners, and Alben Duffie—each renowned for transformative urban projects.



The groundbreaking smart home mixed-use major urban development will redefine Miami’s urban landscape.



The groundbreaking smart home mixed-use major urban development will redefine Miami’s urban landscape.



SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is now receiving backing from a prominent new leader within a key government safety organization, marking a significant step forward in the effort to establish mandatory safety standardization for SKYX’s advanced ceiling outlet and receptacle technology.



SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is now receiving backing from a prominent new leader within a key government safety organization, marking a significant step forward in the effort to establish mandatory safety standardization for SKYX’s advanced ceiling outlet and receptacle technology.



SKYX announces U.S. and global surge in demand ahead of launch for Its disruptive All-In-One Smart Turbo Heater & Ceiling Fan (see images below).



SKYX announces U.S. and global surge in demand ahead of launch for Its disruptive All-In-One Smart Turbo Heater & Ceiling Fan (see images below).



Q3 Winter launch expected to support path to cash-flow positivity in 2025.



Q3 Winter launch expected to support path to cash-flow positivity in 2025.



Ceiling fans and space heater category represents a multi-billion-dollar market with tens of millions of units sold annually in the U.S.



Ceiling fans and space heater category represents a multi-billion-dollar market with tens of millions of units sold annually in the U.S.



In response to strong demand, SKYX will launch two models of its patented smart Turbo Heater & Fan; manufacturing now underway through long-term partners.



In response to strong demand, SKYX will launch two models of its patented smart Turbo Heater & Fan; manufacturing now underway through long-term partners.



Company expects its products to be in 30,000 U.S. and Canadian homes by the end of the Second quarter of 2025.



Company expects its products to be in 30,000 U.S. and Canadian homes by the end of the Second quarter of 2025.



Company expects its products to be in additional tens of thousands of homes in the second half 2025.



Company expects its products to be in additional tens of thousands of homes in the second half 2025.



SKYX announces total of $15 million investment preferred stock funding representing $2 per share from strategic investors led by Global Marriott Hotels Chain Owner, The Shaner Group.



SKYX announces total of $15 million investment preferred stock funding representing $2 per share from strategic investors led by Global Marriott Hotels Chain Owner, The Shaner Group.



The $15 million round included substantial participation from company insiders, including SKYX President Steve Schmidt and Co-CEOs Lenny Sokolow and John Campi, included underscoring their continued confidence in SKYX’s strategic vision and growth trajectory.



The $15 million round included substantial participation from company insiders, including SKYX President Steve Schmidt and Co-CEOs Lenny Sokolow and John Campi, included underscoring their continued confidence in SKYX’s strategic vision and growth trajectory.



Generated record First quarter 2025 revenues of 20.1 million compared to $18.9 million for the First quarter of 2024.



Generated record First quarter 2025 revenues of 20.1 million compared to $18.9 million for the First quarter of 2024.



As of March 31, 2024, Company reported $12.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as compared to $15.5 million as of March 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2024, Company reported $12.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as compared to $15.5 million as of March 31, 2024.



As common with companies such as ours when sales are converted into cash rapidly, often referred to as the “Dell Working Capital Model”, the Company leverages its trades payable to finance its operations, to enhance its cash position and to lower its cost of capital.



As common with companies such as ours when sales are converted into cash rapidly, often referred to as the “Dell Working Capital Model”, the Company leverages its trades payable to finance its operations, to enhance its cash position and to lower its cost of capital.



Management emphasizes that it has sufficient cash to achieve its goals including being cash flow positive in 2025.



Management emphasizes that it has sufficient cash to achieve its goals including being cash flow positive in 2025.



Company reported a reduction in General and Administrative expenses of 17% by $1.3 million to $6.6 million in the First quarter of 2025 from $7.9 million in the First quarter of 2024.



Company reported a reduction in General and Administrative expenses of 17% by $1.3 million to $6.6 million in the First quarter of 2025 from $7.9 million in the First quarter of 2024.



Company’s gross margin and gross profit for the First quarter ending March 31, 2025, increased sequentially by 4.8% and 2% to $5.7 million compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

















Company expects to continue increasing units and grow its revenue to pro and builder segments.



Company expects to continue increasing units and grow its revenue to pro and builder segments.



The Company announced a U.S. strategic manufacturing partnership with Profab Electronics, a premier electronic contract manufacturer based in Pompano Beach, Florida. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in SKYX’s commitment to building a resilient, efficient, and localized supply chain for its innovative product lines. This in addition to manufacturing collaborations in Vietnam, Taiwan, China and Cambodia.



The Company announced a U.S. strategic manufacturing partnership with Profab Electronics, a premier electronic contract manufacturer based in Pompano Beach, Florida. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in SKYX’s commitment to building a resilient, efficient, and localized supply chain for its innovative product lines. This in addition to manufacturing collaborations in Vietnam, Taiwan, China and Cambodia.



Company strongly believes its products can save insurance companies many billions of dollars annually by reducing fires, ladder falls, and electrocutions among other things. Management expects that once it completes an entire range and variations of its safe plug & play products it will start being recommended by insurance companies.



Company strongly believes its products can save insurance companies many billions of dollars annually by reducing fires, ladder falls, and electrocutions among other things. Management expects that once it completes an entire range and variations of its safe plug & play products it will start being recommended by insurance companies.



SKYX’s technologies provide opportunities for recurring revenues through interchangeability, upgrades, monitoring, and subscriptions. Company is focused on the “Razor & Blades” model and its product range includes its advanced ceiling electrical outlet (Razor) and its advance and smart home plug & play products (Blades) including its advance and smart home plug & play platform products, lighting, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, ceiling fans, chandeliers/pendants, holiday/kids/themes lights, indoor/outdoor wall lights among other. Company’s plug & play technology enables an installation of lighting, fans, and smart home products in high-rise buildings and hotels within days rather than months.



SKYX’s technologies provide opportunities for recurring revenues through interchangeability, upgrades, monitoring, and subscriptions. Company is focused on the “Razor & Blades” model and its product range includes its advanced ceiling electrical outlet (Razor) and its advance and smart home plug & play products (Blades) including its advance and smart home plug & play platform products, lighting, recessed lights, down lights, EXIT signs, emergency lights, ceiling fans, chandeliers/pendants, holiday/kids/themes lights, indoor/outdoor wall lights among other. Company’s plug & play technology enables an installation of lighting, fans, and smart home products in high-rise buildings and hotels within days rather than months.



Company’s total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is roughly $500 billion with over 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Expected revenue streams from retail and professional segments include product sales, royalties, licensing, subscription, monitoring, and sale of global country rights.



Company’s total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is roughly $500 billion with over 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Expected revenue streams from retail and professional segments include product sales, royalties, licensing, subscription, monitoring, and sale of global country rights.



Company continues to utilize its e-commerce platform of over 60 websites for lighting and home décor to educate and enhance its market penetration to both retail and professional segments.



Company continues to utilize its e-commerce platform of over 60 websites for lighting and home décor to educate and enhance its market penetration to both retail and professional segments.



In addition to selling product on it its 60 websites, SKYX collaborates with Home Depot for its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products for both retail and professional segments. SKYX’s product offering will include a variety of its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Recessed Lights and more.



In addition to selling product on it its 60 websites, SKYX collaborates with Home Depot for its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products for both retail and professional segments. SKYX’s product offering will include a variety of its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Recessed Lights and more.



Company collaborates with Home Depot and Wayfair for Its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products for both retail and professional segments. SKYX’s product offering will include a variety of its advanced and Smart Plug & Play products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Recessed Lights and more.



Company collaborates with Home Depot and Wayfair for Its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products for both retail and professional segments. SKYX’s product offering will include a variety of its advanced and Smart Plug & Play products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Recessed Lights and more.



SKYX collaborates with U.S. and world leading lighting companies including Kichler, Quoizel, European leading company, EGLO, and worlding lighting manufacturer Ruee.



SKYX collaborates with U.S. and world leading lighting companies including Kichler, Quoizel, European leading company, EGLO, and worlding lighting manufacturer Ruee.



Collaborated with Cavco Homes, a leading U.S. prefabricated home manufacturer, for integrating our advanced and smart plug & play technologies into Cavco’s high-end premium homes shown at the builder show. Cavco is a public company that has sold nearly one million homes and continues to deliver close to 20,000 annually.



Collaborated with Cavco Homes, a leading U.S. prefabricated home manufacturer, for integrating our advanced and smart plug & play technologies into Cavco’s high-end premium homes shown at the builder show. Cavco is a public company that has sold nearly one million homes and continues to deliver close to 20,000 annually.



Three luxury developments by Forte Developments, including an 80-story high-rise in Miami’s Brickell District and projects in Clearwater Beach and Jupiter, Florida, will feature SKYX’s technology. More than 12,000 smart plug & play products, including ceiling outlets, lighting, fans, and emergency fixtures, will be supplied across 400+ units. A 1,000-unit mixed-use development by Jeremiah Baron Companies will incorporate smart plug & play technologies, with 140 units receiving initial product supply. This product rollout will include ceiling outlets, lighting, fans, and emergency fixtures, with deliveries continuing throughout construction.



Three luxury developments by Forte Developments, including an 80-story high-rise in Miami’s Brickell District and projects in Clearwater Beach and Jupiter, Florida, will feature SKYX’s technology. More than 12,000 smart plug & play products, including ceiling outlets, lighting, fans, and emergency fixtures, will be supplied across 400+ units. A 1,000-unit mixed-use development by Jeremiah Baron Companies will incorporate smart plug & play technologies, with 140 units receiving initial product supply. This product rollout will include ceiling outlets, lighting, fans, and emergency fixtures, with deliveries continuing throughout construction.



A strategic partnership with JIT Electrical Supply, a leading builder supplier, will expand SKYX’s footprint in electrical, lighting, and ceiling fan markets. JIT, which has supplied over 100,000 U.S. homes, will distribute SKYX’s lighting solutions, ceiling fans, recessed lights, emergency lights, exit signs, and indoor/outdoor wall lights beginning early 2025.



A strategic partnership with JIT Electrical Supply, a leading builder supplier, will expand SKYX’s footprint in electrical, lighting, and ceiling fan markets. JIT, which has supplied over 100,000 U.S. homes, will distribute SKYX’s lighting solutions, ceiling fans, recessed lights, emergency lights, exit signs, and indoor/outdoor wall lights beginning early 2025.



Huey Long, former Amazon E-Commerce Director and executive at Walmart and Ashley Furniture, has joined as head of SKYX’s e-commerce platform. He will collaborate with the existing team to expand market penetration across 60 lighting and home décor websites and other key e-commerce channels in the U.S. and Canada.

























Safety Standardization Mandatory Code / Insurance Specification and Recommendation









SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is receiving support from a new significant prominent leader with its government safety organization process for a safety mandatory standardization of its electrical ceiling outlet/receptacle technology.



SKYX's Safety Code Standardization Team is receiving support from a new significant prominent leader with its government safety organization process for a safety mandatory standardization of its electrical ceiling outlet/receptacle technology.



SKYX’s code team, led by industry veterans Mark Earley, former head of the National Electrical Code (NEC), and Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association (ALA). Company’s safety Code Standardization team believes it will achieve assistance from additional safety organizations with its code mandatory safety standardization efforts based on the product’s significant safety aspects. Mr. Earley and Mr. Jacobson were instrumental in numerous code and safety changes in both the electrical and lighting industries. Both strongly believe that, in light of the Company’s standardization progress including its product specification approval voting for by ANSI / NEMA (American National Standardization Institute / National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and being voted into 10 segments in the NEC Code Book, it has met the necessary safety conditions for becoming a ceiling safety standardization requirement for homes and buildings.



SKYX’s code team, led by industry veterans Mark Earley, former head of the National Electrical Code (NEC), and Eric Jacobson, former President and CEO of the American Lighting Association (ALA). Company’s safety Code Standardization team believes it will achieve assistance from additional safety organizations with its code mandatory safety standardization efforts based on the product’s significant safety aspects. Mr. Earley and Mr. Jacobson were instrumental in numerous code and safety changes in both the electrical and lighting industries. Both strongly believe that, in light of the Company’s standardization progress including its product specification approval voting for by ANSI / NEMA (American National Standardization Institute / National Electrical Manufacturers Association) and being voted into 10 segments in the NEC Code Book, it has met the necessary safety conditions for becoming a ceiling safety standardization requirement for homes and buildings.



With respect to insurance companies, the Company strongly believes its products can save insurance companies many billions of dollars annually by reducing fires, ladder falls, and electrocutions among other things. Management expects that once it completes an entire range and variations of its safe advanced plug & play products it will start being recommended by insurance companies.

























About SKYX Platforms Corp.







As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at



https://skyplug.com/



or follow us on



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Management considers earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, as adjusted, an important indicator in evaluating the Company’s business on a consistent basis across various periods. Due to the significance of non-recurring items, EBITDA, as adjusted, enables management to monitor and evaluate the business on a consistent basis. The Company uses EBITDA, as adjusted, as a primary measure, among others, to analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and potential acquisitions. The Company believes that EBITDA, as adjusted, eliminates items that are not part of the Company’s core operations, such as interest expense and amortization expense associated with intangible assets, or items that do not involve a cash outlay, such as share-based payments and non-recurring items, such as transaction costs. EBITDA, as adjusted, should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, pre-tax income (loss), net income (loss) and cash flows used in operating activities. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements and is subject to inherent limitations. Investors should review the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.







Investor Relations Contact:







Jeff Ramson





PCG Advisory







jramson@pcgadvisory.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffc58254-d059-4c21-a03b-8248fa6a8b2f









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cc8e856-0a79-4bc6-a64c-9dd55ed1a5b9









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11355de7-af9e-44cb-9a1b-0a040faf9fec





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.