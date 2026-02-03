Skyworks Solutions Q1 Profit Down

Markets
(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $79.2 million or $0.53 per share, compared to $162.0 million or $1.00 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $232.2 million or $1.54 per share, compared to $258.3 million or $1.60 per share last year.

Revenue for the first quarter was $1.035 billion, down from $1.068 billion last year.

"We delivered results above our expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter, with outperformance across revenue, gross margin, and non-GAAP earnings," said Phil Brace, chief executive officer and president of Skyworks. "Mobile exceeded our outlook on the strength of continued healthy sell-through and solid operational execution, while Broad Markets continued to scale with accelerating growth led by Wi-Fi 7 and data center and cloud infrastructure programs."

For the second quarter, the company anticipates revenue of $875 million to $925 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.04.

Skyworks' board of directors also declared a cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2026.

