Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $141.4 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $60.5 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263.7 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $1.100 billion from $1.024 billion last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $975 - $1,025 Mln

