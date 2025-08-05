Skyworks Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $105.0 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $120.9 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $200.4 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $965.0 million from $905.5 million last year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.0 Mln. vs. $120.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $965.0 Mln vs. $905.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.00-$1.03 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.