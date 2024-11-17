Skyworks Solutions Faces IT Upgrade Challenges: Potential Risks to Business Continuity and Performance

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Skyworks Solutions faces potential risks associated with the ongoing efforts to upgrade and enhance their enterprise applications and IT systems. These activities, while aimed at improving demand management, quality, sales, and sourcing, may not yield the anticipated benefits. Instead, they could disrupt operations, leading to interruptions or delays in sales and purchasing processes, and challenge business continuity and internal controls. Such disruptions could materially and adversely affect the company’s business performance.

The average SWKS stock price target is $95.50, implying 14.11% upside potential.

