News & Insights

Stocks

Skyworks Solutions Faces IT Upgrade Challenges: Potential Risks to Business Continuity and Performance

November 17, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Skyworks Solutions faces potential risks associated with the ongoing efforts to upgrade and enhance their enterprise applications and IT systems. These activities, while aimed at improving demand management, quality, sales, and sourcing, may not yield the anticipated benefits. Instead, they could disrupt operations, leading to interruptions or delays in sales and purchasing processes, and challenge business continuity and internal controls. Such disruptions could materially and adversely affect the company’s business performance.

The average SWKS stock price target is $95.50, implying 14.11% upside potential.

To learn more about Skyworks Solutions’ risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.