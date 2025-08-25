Skyworks Solutions Appoints Philip Carter As SVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) announced that it appointed Philip Carter as senior vice president and chief financial officer of the company, effective September 8, 2025.

Carter joins Skyworks from Advanced Micro Devices Inc., where he has served as corporate vice president and chief accounting officer since November 2024 and oversaw the company's comprehensive accounting operations.

Prior to AMD, Carter served as Skyworks' vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer. Previously, he spent over eight years at Broadcom Inc. where he helped transform their accounting organization in terms of people, process and systems during a period of rapid growth. He began his career at Ernst & Young, LLP.

