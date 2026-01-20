SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

SkyWest (SKYW) closed the most recent trading day at $97.74, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.39%.

The stock of regional airline has fallen by 4.57% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SkyWest in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.25, signifying a 3.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $986.87 million, reflecting a 4.5% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.09 per share and a revenue of $4.02 billion, signifying shifts of +29.86% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SkyWest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SkyWest presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, SkyWest is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.03, so one might conclude that SkyWest is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that SKYW currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.59.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.