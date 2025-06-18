Markets
ERJ

SkyWest Orders 60 Embraer E175 Aircraft

June 18, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW), a regional airline headquartered in St. George, Utah, on Wednesday announced an agreement to buy and operate 16 new E175 aircraft under a multi-year contract for Delta Air Lines from Brazilian planemaker Embraer S.A. (ERJ). The delivery is expected to begin in 2027.

The company has also secured confirmed delivery slots for 44 more E175s between 2028 and 2032.

The 16 new E175 aircraft are set to replace 11 CRJ900s and 5 CRJ700s that are currently in service with Delta.

On Tuesday, SkyWest closed trading, 1.51% lesser at $96.43 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Embraer is 0.00% at $51.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ERJ
SKYW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.