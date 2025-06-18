SkyWest Orders 60 Embraer E175 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW), a regional airline headquartered in St. George, Utah, on Wednesday announced an agreement to buy and operate 16 new E175 aircraft under a multi-year contract for Delta Air Lines from Brazilian planemaker Embraer S.A. (ERJ). The delivery is expected to begin in 2027.

The company has also secured confirmed delivery slots for 44 more E175s between 2028 and 2032.

The 16 new E175 aircraft are set to replace 11 CRJ900s and 5 CRJ700s that are currently in service with Delta.

On Tuesday, SkyWest closed trading, 1.51% lesser at $96.43 on the Nasdaq.

In the pre-market trading, Embraer is 0.00% at $51.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.