SkyWest Inc Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $91.15 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $97.37 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $1.02 billion from $944.40 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.15 Mln. vs. $97.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.02 Bln vs. $944.40 Mln last year.

