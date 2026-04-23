SkyWest Inc Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - SkyWest Inc (SKYW) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $101.69 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $100.55 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $1.013 billion from $948.45 million last year.

SkyWest Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.69 Mln. vs. $100.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.50 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.013 Bln vs. $948.45 Mln last year.

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