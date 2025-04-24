SKYWEST Earnings Results: $SKYW Reports Quarterly Earnings

SKYWEST ($SKYW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.42 per share, beating estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $948,460,000, missing estimates of $962,726,796 by $-14,266,796.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SKYW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SKYWEST Insider Trading Activity

SKYWEST insiders have traded $SKYW stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL A CHILDS (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,903 shares for an estimated $3,110,216 .

. RONALD J MITTELSTAEDT sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,801,585

ROBERT J SIMMONS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,485 shares for an estimated $2,412,705 .

. WADE J STEEL (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 19,079 shares for an estimated $1,993,288

GREG WOOLEY (EXEC VP OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,545 shares for an estimated $1,537,889 .

. ERIC WOODWARD (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $446,116

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SKYWEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of SKYWEST stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SKYWEST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKYW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SKYWEST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKYW forecast page.

SKYWEST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKYW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKYW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $122.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $125.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.