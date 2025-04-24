SKYWEST Earnings Results: $SKYW Reports Quarterly Earnings

SKYWEST ($SKYW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.42 per share, beating estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $948,460,000, missing estimates of $962,726,796 by $-14,266,796.
SKYWEST Insider Trading Activity
SKYWEST insiders have traded $SKYW stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL A CHILDS (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,903 shares for an estimated $3,110,216.
- RONALD J MITTELSTAEDT sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,801,585
- ROBERT J SIMMONS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,485 shares for an estimated $2,412,705.
- WADE J STEEL (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 19,079 shares for an estimated $1,993,288
- GREG WOOLEY (EXEC VP OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,545 shares for an estimated $1,537,889.
- ERIC WOODWARD (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $446,116
SKYWEST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of SKYWEST stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 1,467,439 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,934,667
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 687,325 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,821,852
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 412,335 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,287,103
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 274,002 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,435,820
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 215,917 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,619,769
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. removed 198,583 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,884,115
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 192,543 shares (+57.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,279,330
SKYWEST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKYW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
SKYWEST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKYW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKYW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $122.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $125.0 on 04/02/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024
