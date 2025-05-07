Markets
SkyWest Approves Additional $250 Mln To Its Existing Share Repurchase Plan

(RTTNews) - SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW), Wednesday announced the approval of an additional $250 million to its existing share repurchase plan, enabling the company to repurchase upto approximately $272 million of its shares.

The approval supplements the board's previously authorized repurchase of upto $250 million of SkyWest's common stock, of which approximately $22 million remained after approximately $12 million was repurchased in April 2025.

In the pre-market hours, SkyWest's stock is trading at $95, up 0.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

