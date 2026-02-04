SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for SkyWater Technology (NasdaqCM:SKYT) has been revised to $35.70 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of $21.42 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.51% from the latest reported closing price of $31.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWater Technology. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYT is 0.05%, an increase of 9.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.88% to 25,827K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,846K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 64.63% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,565K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 59.31% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 1,400K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 157.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,388K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 91.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 1,929.18% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,332K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 62.10% over the last quarter.

