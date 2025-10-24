SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) closed the most recent trading day at $17.27, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.79% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.39% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 312.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $135.5 million, indicating a 44.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $417.35 million. These totals would mark changes of -850% and +21.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SkyWater Technology, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.69% lower. SkyWater Technology, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SKYT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

