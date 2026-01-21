SKYW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.32, changing hands as high as $102.41 per share. SkyWest Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKYW's low point in its 52 week range is $74.7044 per share, with $135.5699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.97.

