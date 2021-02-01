Skyline Champion Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Skyline Champion Corp. (SKY) Monday reported third-quarter net income of $21.6 million or $0.38 per share, up from $17.0 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Net sales for the third quarter increased 10.3% to $377.6 million from $342.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $348.24 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

