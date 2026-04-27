Skyline Bankshares, Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Skyline Bankshares, Inc (SLBK) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.60 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $3.57 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $16.92 million from $15.48 million last year.

Skyline Bankshares, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.60 Mln. vs. $3.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $16.92 Mln vs. $15.48 Mln last year.

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