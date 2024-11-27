SkyFii Limited Issues Performance Rights to Employees

SkyFii Limited (AU:BEO) has released an update.

SkyFii Limited has announced the issuance of a significant number of performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. The company is set to issue over 24 million performance rights, expiring in November 2039, to motivate and retain its workforce. This move is aimed at aligning the employees’ interests with the company’s long-term growth goals.

