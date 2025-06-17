Skye Bioscience to Present New Nimacimab Data at the 85th American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions

Skye Bioscience will present new nimacimab data at the ADA 85th Scientific Sessions, showcasing its research on metabolic health.

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on metabolic health, announced its participation in the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions, scheduled for June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago. The company will present new preclinical data on nimacimab, a peripherally restricted CB1 inhibitor, through various forums, including a presentation on mechanisms of weight loss and metabolic regulation in obese mice, and a poster on nimacimab's effects on metabolic homeostasis in a diet-induced obesity model. The presentations emphasize the therapeutic potential of nimacimab in treating obesity and metabolic disorders, and reflect Skye’s commitment to developing innovative treatments targeting G-protein coupled receptors.

Skye Bioscience was selected to present new data on nimacimab at the prestigious American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions, indicating recognition and credibility in the research community.

The presentations include significant findings on the therapeutic potential of nimacimab, which could contribute to advancing treatment options for obesity and metabolic disorders.

The participation in multiple forums, including an invitation-only panel, highlights the company’s engagement with key industry leaders and experts, enhancing its visibility and networking opportunities.

Skye is actively conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial for nimacimab, demonstrating its commitment to advancing clinical research and developing innovative therapies.

The press release includes a significant number of forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainties and risks associated with the company’s future performance and development efforts.

Skye Bioscience is in a clinical stage, which often entails high risks related to the failure of drug development and regulatory approval processes.

The financial condition and stock price of Skye Bioscience may be materially negatively affected if the risks and uncertainties mentioned manifest, as acknowledged in the release.

What is Skye Bioscience presenting at the ADA conference?

Skye is presenting preclinical data on nimacimab, a CB1 inhibitor related to obesity and metabolic health.

When and where is the ADA conference taking place?

The ADA 85th Scientific Sessions are held from June 20th to 23rd, 2025, at McCormick Place, Chicago.

Who will represent Skye Bioscience at the ADA conference?

Skye's CEO, CMO, and CSO will participate in the Evercore Panel, along with other presentations.

What is the focus of the Symposium Presentation?

The focus is on the mechanistic insights into weight loss and metabolic regulation using nimacimab in obese mice.

What are Skye's research goals with nimacimab?

Skye aims to unlock therapeutic pathways for obesity through its peripherally restricted CB1 inhibitor, nimacimab.

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, today announced that it was selected to present new nimacimab data in its expanded preclinical model at the upcoming American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85



th



Scientific Sessions. Skye will present in multiple forums at the ADA conference, which is being held June 20th – 23rd, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.







ADA Event Highlights:











Evercore Panel



- Evercore hosted ADA panel participant (by invite-only)



- Evercore hosted ADA panel participant (by invite-only)





Innovation Hub Symposium Presentation



– “Mechanistic Insights into Weight Loss and Metabolic Regulation of Obese Mice Treated with Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor”



– “Mechanistic Insights into Weight Loss and Metabolic Regulation of Obese Mice Treated with Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor”





Poster Presentation



– “Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor, Promotes Metabolic Homeostasis in a Diet-Induced Obesity (DIO) Mouse Model as Demonstrated by Weight Loss, Restored Hormonal Regulation, and Reduced Inflammatory Biomarkers”











These ADA presentations will all be





available June 22nd, 2025





.





Summaries of ADA presentations:









Evercore Panel Presentation









Skye’s CEO, CMO and CSO will be a featured panel session speakers at Evercore’s invitation-only event being held in conjunction with ADA.









Symposium Presentation















Abstract Title:





Mechanistic Insights into Weight Loss and Metabolic Regulation of Obese Mice Treated with Nimacimab, a Peripherally-restricted CB1 Inhibitor





























Presenter:











Chris Twitty, PhD, Skye Bioscience, Chief Scientific Officer











Location:











Innovation Hub inside Exhibit Hall, McCormick Place, Chicago











Date & Time:











Sunday, June 22, 2025, 11:30-11:50am CT.



























Summary:



Non-incretin-based therapeutics represent an important clinical option for patients with obesity and other metabolic disorders. CB1 is a clinically validated G protein-coupled receptor target that plays a key role in energy homeostasis. There is growing consensus that peripheral inhibition of CB1 can safely modulate metabolic parameters, leading to meaningful weight loss. This presentation will highlight recent preclinical data that underscores key mechanisms supporting the therapeutic potential of Skye’s antibody-based peripherally- restricted CB1 inhibitor, nimacimab, including



in vitro



systems and



in vivo



diet-induced obesity models, both alone and in combination with incretin-based drugs like tirzepatide.









Poster Presentation















Title:





Nimacimab, a Peripherally Restricted CB1 Inhibitor, Promotes Metabolic Homeostasis in a Diet-Induced Obesity (DIO) Mouse Model as Demonstrated by Weight Loss, Restored Hormonal Regulation, and Reduced Inflammatory Biomarkers





























Presenter:















Shawn A. Morales, Skye Bioscience, Senior Clinical Research Scientist











Location:















Presentation hall number 1716-P in category 23-A, Obesity—Animal.











Time:











Monday, Jun 23, 2025, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CT.



























About Skye Bioscience







Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial (





ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090





) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit:





www.skyebioscience.com





. Connect with us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







CONTACTS









Investor Relations











ir@skyebioscience.com









(858) 410-0266





LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer









mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









(617) 308-4306







Media Inquiries







LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh









mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com









(628) 234-3889







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Skye’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



