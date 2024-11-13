Sky Network TV’s Strategic Moves Amid Economic Challenges

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

Sky Network Television is navigating challenging economic conditions with a solid FY24 performance, focusing on migrating to a new satellite by May 2025 and negotiating a new partnership with New Zealand Rugby. The company is confident in achieving a seamless satellite transition, despite inherent risks, and aims to maintain cash neutrality by FY26. Sky’s FY25 outlook includes continued economic pressures, with efforts to manage costs and a commitment to maintaining its dividend guidance.

