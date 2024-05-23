SKY Network Executes On-Market Buy-Back

SKY Network Television (SYKWF) has released an update.

SKY Network Television Limited has announced the cancellation of 47,000 ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 23, 2024. The company provided this update in a recent announcement to keep its investors informed about the changes in its issued capital. This move is part of SKY’s ongoing financial strategy and capital management.

