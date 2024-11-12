Sky Blue 11 Appoints Experienced Executive Director

Balk 1798 Group Limited (HK:1010) has released an update.

Sky Blue 11 Company Limited has appointed Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent as an executive director, effective November 2024. With over 15 years of experience in direct investment and corporate banking, Mr. Phen brings significant expertise from his previous roles at several financial institutions and listed companies. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster the company’s leadership and navigate the dynamic financial markets.

