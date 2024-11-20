SKS Technologies Achieves Robust Revenue Growth in FY24

SKS Technologies Group Limited (AU:SKS) has released an update.

SKS Technologies Group Limited has reported a significant 63.7% increase in revenue for FY24, reaching $136.31 million, fueled by successful ventures into the Australian data centre market and growth in traditional sectors. The company is now poised to double its revenue to $260 million in the coming year, showcasing its strong market position and expertise in providing integrated technology solutions across various industries. With a focus on diverse markets, SKS continues to build on its impressive financial performance, marking its fourth consecutive year of revenue growth.

