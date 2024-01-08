SKM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (Symbol: SKM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.56, changing hands as low as $20.41 per share. SK Telecom Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.26 per share, with $22.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.45.

