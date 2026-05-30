Skip XRP and Buy This Top Cryptocurrency Instead

Key Points

Ethereum is likely to get a major boost from the passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

New buying from crypto treasury companies could help to push up the price of Ethereum.

In previous crypto bull market cycles, Ethereum has typically roared back to life before smaller altcoins.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

It's understandable why many investors are waiting for XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) to soar in value. It's down 65% from its 2025 high and currently trades close to $1. It seems to be a coiled spring, just waiting to explode.

But there's a better cryptocurrency to be accumulating right now. Just like XRP, it's down more than 60% from its 2025 high. But it dwarfs XRP in size, and is typically one of the first cryptocurrencies to move higher during any crypto bull market cycle. Yes, I'm talking about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

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The case for buying Ethereum now

There are two good reasons why you should consider buying Ethereum right now. Both of these could send the world's second-largest cryptocurrency much higher.

The first is the imminent passage of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act ("Clarity Act"). Just like its name suggests, the proposed legislation aims to provide clear rules of the road for how banks, financial institutions, and fintech firms use crypto. A particular focus is stablecoins, an area where Ethereum reigns as the industry giant, so I'm expecting a big boost here.

While XRP is also certain to get a boost from the passage of the Clarity Act, the impact will be felt much more broadly at Ethereum, which is a much bigger player than XRP in decentralized finance (DeFi).

The second major catalyst is renewed buying from the Ethereum treasury companies. The name to watch here is Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which has emerged as the biggest Ethereum treasury company on the planet, with its crypto hoard valued close to $10.5 billion. That's roughly equivalent to 4.5% of all Ethereum in circulation.

As long as the biggest Ethereum treasury companies continue to ramp up their purchases, then the price of Ethereum should trend upwards. By way of comparison, there is only a smattering of XRP treasury companies, and none that are big enough to move the needle on XRP's price.

How the crypto bull market cycle works

If history is any guide, the next crypto bull market cycle will be led by Bitcoin, which still accounts for a staggering 60% of the total crypto market cap. Next to pop will be Ethereum, which tends to be highly correlated with Bitcoin. After Ethereum, the high-market-cap altcoins. This group includes XRP, which ranks fifth among all cryptocurrencies by market cap.

I'm not saying that history will repeat itself, and that the same sequence will result. At the same time, I'm highly convinced that Ethereum will roar back to life as soon as Bitcoin regains its footing.

For now, I recommend forgetting about XRP to focus on Ethereum.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.