Skip Pure-Play Risks: NVIDIA Leads Safer Quantum Investing in 2026

Quantum computing is one of the most exciting frontiers in technology today. But for investors, it is still highly uncertain. Pure-play quantum stocks have gained attention, but they come with serious risks. Most are early-stage, generate little revenue and may take years to become profitable.

A smarter strategy in 2026 is starting to emerge. Instead of betting on risky startups, investors are turning to large tech companies with exposure to quantum. Large-cap companies such as NVIDIA NVDA, International Business Machines IBM and Amazon AMZN offer a more balanced way to invest in this space. Let’s delve deeper.

Quantum Computing in 2026: Progress, Promise and Market Reality

Quantum computing is making steady progress in 2026. Improvements in qubit stability and error correction are helping the technology become more reliable. Hybrid systems that combine quantum and classical computing are also gaining traction.

At the same time, governments and corporations are ramping up investments, recognizing quantum’s potential in areas like cryptography, materials science and AI. However, large-scale commercialization is still some time away, with most real-world applications remaining experimental.

Industry estimates show the global quantum computing market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2025 to $1.08 billion in 2026, with a projected CAGR of 35.2% through 2035 as enterprises accelerate adoption across high-impact sectors like finance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and AI-driven applications (Global Growth Insights report).

Outlook remains strongly long-term. Industry forecasts point to a rapidly expanding market, with quantum computing revenues expected to reach tens of billions of dollars by the mid-2030s, supported by sustained double-digit growth rates and increasing enterprise adoption.



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Market performance reflects this mixed reality. The Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM delivered 101.9% gains through 2024 and 2025, supported by AI-driven momentum and increased capital flows into next-generation technologies. Yet, in the first three months of 2026, performance has weakened amid broader tech-sector volatility (1.4% growth from January 2026 to March 2026), rising macro uncertainty and profit-taking after a strong run.



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Geopolitical tensions, export controls on advanced chips and increasing competition between the United States and China are also shaping the trajectory of quantum innovation. These factors may slow collaboration and introduce supply-chain constraints, tempering near-term momentum.

Against this backdrop, investing in large-cap technology players offers a strategic advantage. These companies provide indirect exposure to quantum breakthroughs while benefiting from strong revenue streams in AI, cloud and semiconductors. This diversified approach allows investors to participate in quantum’s long-term upside while mitigating the risks associated with pure-play volatility.

3 Large-Cap, Low-Risk Quantum Exposure in 2026

NVIDIA: NVIDIA is emerging as a key enabler of quantum computing through its hybrid quantum-classical approach. Its CUDA-Q platform allows developers to simulate and run quantum algorithms using GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) acceleration, improving performance versus traditional Central Processing Unit-based methods. As quantum systems rely on classical computing for simulation and control, NVIDIA is well-positioned as a picks-and-shovels player, offering indirect exposure to quantum alongside its strong AI and data center businesses.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is projected to report fiscal 2027 earnings growth of 64.4% on revenue growth of 59.9%. Shares are currently trading at a discounted forward P/E of 23.74X compared with the industry average of 25.03X. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



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IBM: The company remains the most advanced among large-cap quantum players, with a clear roadmap toward commercialization. It is targeting an early quantum advantage around 2026 by combining quantum systems with high-performance computing. Its scalable architecture and growing qubit capacity support long-term goals, including fault-tolerant systems by the end of the decade. With its Qiskit-based cloud platform already enabling enterprise access, IBM offers investors relatively direct quantum exposure backed by stable cash flows.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is projected to report 2026 earnings growth of 6.7% on revenue growth of 5.5%. Shares are currently trading at a discounted forward P/E of 20.25X compared with the industry average of 25.03X.



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Amazon: Amazon is positioning itself as the infrastructure backbone of quantum computing through AWS Braket, a cloud platform providing access to multiple quantum hardware providers. This model abstracts hardware complexity and enables developers to experiment across technologies from a single interface. By focusing on ecosystem development rather than hardware dominance, Amazon is aligning with how quantum adoption is expected to unfold—through cloud access and hybrid workflows. For investors, this approach creates early monetization opportunities while maintaining exposure to long-term quantum growth within AWS.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is projected to report 2026 earnings growth of 8.5% on revenue growth of 12.23%.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.