Skillz (SKLZ) Price Target Decreased by 40.00% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is a decrease of 40.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from the latest reported closing price of $5.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillz. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKLZ is 0.01%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 2,587K shares. The put/call ratio of SKLZ is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 427K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 247K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 203K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 116K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 44.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKLZ by 114.44% over the last quarter.

