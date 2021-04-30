Skillz and the NFL Officially Launch Game Development Challenge

Mobile-gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) has officially launched a challenge for game developers in partnership with the NFL. The collaboration was originally announced back in February, but now game developers are free to start submitting their best ideas for NFL-inspired mobile games. Entries must be received by May 31 to have a chance at moving on to the next round.

Skillz and the NFL will review these concept-stage ideas and pick which ones will move on to the development round. Developed games will then compete for the right to use NFL branded logos. The winning game will also be promoted by both Skillz and the NFL.

Ever since this collaboration was announced, bullish investors have seen this as a positive long-term catalyst. The stock spiked over 30% higher in the days immediately following the announcement. However, some short-sellers doubted the legitimacy of the deal, failing to find corroborating information on the NFL website. Considering the official launch was announced on the NFL Communications website, they now have the evidence they were looking for.

However, those looking forward to playing NFL-inspired mobile games on Skillz's platform will need to contain their excitement for a long time yet. According to Thursday's announcement, the winning game will launch prior to the 2022 NFL season, which is scheduled to begin around September 2022.

Jon Quast owns shares of Skillz Inc.

