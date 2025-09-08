Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Skillsoft SKIL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Sept. 9, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. It delivered an earnings surprise of 93.8%, on average.

SKIL’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $129.2 million, implying a 2.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Per Trading Economics, the U.S. annual inflation rate stayed at 2.7% in June and July, up from 2.4% in May. Despite the stable inflation rate over these two months, the widespread implementation of tariffs may raise the cost of goods sold, potentially increasing inflation in the United States. This may lead the government to reduce spending. Banking on this macroeconomic headwind, we expect the Global Knowledge segment to have witnessed a decline in revenues due to declining U.S. public sector discretionary live learning spending.

We are bullish on SKIL’s Talent Development Solutions segment to have registered a revenue hike, counting on the robust AI capabilities facilitating differentiation and strong learner engagement. The launch of the Percipio certification dashboard and Codecademy is likely to bear fruit in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

The consensus estimate for the loss is pegged at $ 2.10 per share, whereas it incurred a loss of $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says About SKIL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Skillsoft this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SKIL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Verisk VRSK reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings were $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increasing 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $772.6 million beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted second-quarter 2025 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.53 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increased 18.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 5.6% year over year.

