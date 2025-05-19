Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Unveils New Growth Initiatives and Leadership Enhancements

Skillful Craftsman announces new initiatives to enhance AI and digital technology in education, along with key management hires.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited, a company focused on technological innovation in education, announced new business initiatives aimed at fostering growth through the integration of AI and digital technology. CEO Bin Fu highlighted a shift towards empowering AI in education, developing an intelligent learning platform, and offering consulting services in education technology. The company plans to expand its use of AI and capitalize on its experience with previous projects for private companies and academic institutions in China. Additionally, Skillful Craftsman welcomed new management hires, including a Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, who bring extensive experience to the company. These changes are part of the company’s strategy to innovate and grow its offerings and customer base in the evolving educational landscape.

Shenzhen, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EDTK), a company focused on advancing technological innovation in education through the digital transformation of educational institutions, today announced new business initiatives designed to propel the Company’s growth.





Mr. Bin Fu, Chief Executive Officer of Skillful Craftsman announced



“Our new business initiatives entail an innovative focus and a new set of business priorities. These include the empowerment of AI and digital technology in education, the building of an intelligent learning platform, and the provision of innovative education technology consulting services. We believe that we have developed a new strategy for the Company to move forward that is aligned with the realities of today’s marketplace.”





Mr. Fu continued, “We live in a new world with evolving technology that will include an increasing use of AI. We plan upon expanding our use of AI and leveraging our experience in providing technology services such as the development of customized software. We have previously executed various projects for private companies and academic institutions in China, and we plan to use our business experience and continued strong relationships for expansion into this new space. We believe that our new business initiatives will result in a highly scalable business as well as opportunities to engage with strategic partners.”





“We are also excited to welcome new members of our management staff to the Company. We are confident that Mr. Chunyang Yuan and Mr. Jie Ma will make a sustainable impact across a range of business initiatives. Their extensive experience in their respective fields will be highly valuable as we innovate and expand our product offerings and customer base.” Mr. Fu concluded.





As previously announced, Skillful Craftsman recently hired two experienced professionals, a Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) and a Chief Product Officer (“CPO”). Mr. Chunyang Yuan, the Company’s new CTO, is a senior software development engineer with more than 20 years of software development experience, 8 years of working experience in multinational software companies, and more than 10 years of R&D experience. Mr. Jie Ma, the Company’s new CPO, is a senior product expert with over 12 years of experience in product management, and he has been deeply involved in the field of AI and bringing innovative products to life. The Company believes that these new key hires, along with existing personnel and a vital corporate culture, equip the Company to succeed with its new business initiatives.







About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited











Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or the "Company") is focused on advancing technological innovation in education through the digital transformation of educational institutions. The Company’s intelligent learning platforms and teaching management systems help educational organizations achieve more effective teaching, enhanced student outcomes and stronger connections in education communities. The Company is committed to promoting learning innovation through the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and creating efficient, intelligent and sustainable education solutions.







Safe Harbor Statement











This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent the beliefs, projections, and predictions of the Company about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time they are made and reflect the management's beliefs as of that time. However, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited





Investor Relations Department





Mello Bai, Corporate Secretary





Email:



mello.bai@kingwayedu.cn









