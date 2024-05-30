Skillcast Group Plc Sets Date for AGM and Dividend Vote

Skillcast Group Plc (GB:SKL) has released an update.

Skillcast Group Plc, specializing in digital compliance transformation, has announced an upcoming AGM on June 25, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposed final dividend of 0.279p per share. The company has published the annual report and details of the AGM on its website and requests shareholders to confirm their attendance in advance. Skillcast provides comprehensive solutions for companies to maintain ethical and compliant workplace environments through its digital platform.

