News & Insights

Stocks

Skillcast Group Plc Sets Date for AGM and Dividend Vote

May 30, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Skillcast Group Plc (GB:SKL) has released an update.

Skillcast Group Plc, specializing in digital compliance transformation, has announced an upcoming AGM on June 25, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a proposed final dividend of 0.279p per share. The company has published the annual report and details of the AGM on its website and requests shareholders to confirm their attendance in advance. Skillcast provides comprehensive solutions for companies to maintain ethical and compliant workplace environments through its digital platform.

For further insights into GB:SKL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.