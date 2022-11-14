Skience Integrates with CapitalROCK’s RightBRIDGE Best Interest Validation System

Skience, a leading financial services solution and consulting provider, recently announced an integration with CapitalROCK’s RightBRIDGE Best Interest Validation System. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs with an efficient way to unify their technology. CapitalROCK, the makers of RightBRIDGE, provides financial services firms with a powerful and configurable rules engine to determine and document the best interest status of proposed rollovers, account types, and products. RightBRIDGE uses a scoring engine and ReasonText™ that explains why a recommendation fits a client’s needs and the licensing firm’s best interest requirements. By adding this integration, Skience will be able to provide advisors with an easy way to integrate Regulation Best Interest into their workflow process with a click of a button. The data can be used to update Skience records and be leveraged by Skience’s suitability checks as Skience’s client and household data will be prefilled into RightBRIDGE. The announcement comes as Robert Cook, FINRA Chief recently noted that more Reg BI-related enforcement cases are in the pipeline.

Finsum:Financial services platform Skience announced that it will be integrating with CapitalROCK’s RightBRIDGE solution that helps advisors meet Reg BI standards.

reg bi

wealth management

clients

best interest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.