Markets

SKF Q1 Adj. Operating Profit Declines

April 21, 2026 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SKF (SKFB.L, SKF_A.ST, SKFb.ST) reported that its first quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.6 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.8 billion kronor, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 3.57 kronor compared to 3.95 kronor. Adjusted operating profit declined to 2.95 billion kronor from 3.23 billion kronor. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.25 kronor compared to 4.71 kronor.

First quarter net sales were 21.87 billion Swedish kronor compared to 23.97 billion kronor, last year. Organic sales growth was 2.4%, driven by organic sales growth within the Industrial segments, offset by negative market demand for the Automotive business.

For the second quarter, SKF expects market demand to remain at similar levels as in first quarter as a whole. It expects organic sales to be relatively unchanged in second quarter, year-over-year, against more demanding comparables.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKUFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.