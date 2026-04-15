SKF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort Financials ETF (Symbol: SKF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.76, changing hands as low as $27.44 per share. ProShares UltraShort Financials shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SKF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.86 per share, with $38.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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