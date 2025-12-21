Skeena Resources (SKE) Price Target Increased by 13.79% to 26.55

The average one-year price target for Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) has been revised to $26.55 / share. This is an increase of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $23.33 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.83 to a high of $34.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.45% from the latest reported closing price of $23.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skeena Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKE is 0.56%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 68,864K shares. The put/call ratio of SKE is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 16,872K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,030K shares , representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 53.72% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,742K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Orion Resource Partners holds 3,448K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares , representing a decrease of 49.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 51.92% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 2,997K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 61.67% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,489K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 77.37% over the last quarter.

