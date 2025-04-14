Is Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Skeena Resources Limited is one of 232 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Skeena Resources Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKE's full-year earnings has moved 58.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SKE has moved about 30.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 0.2%. This means that Skeena Resources Limited is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY). The stock is up 2% year-to-date.

In Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Skeena Resources Limited belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.2% so far this year, so SKE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #167. The industry has moved -3.1% year to date.

Skeena Resources Limited and Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.