Skanska Signs Additional Contract With Client To Build Data Center In USA

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) said it has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in USA. The project involved constructing high bay areas for data halls, electrical rooms, mechanical rooms, loading dock, office and storage areas. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

The company noted that the contract is worth $228 million. The supplemental award increases the total contract value to $267 million. The original award of $39 million was for early work on the project.

