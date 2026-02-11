Markets

Skanska Joint Venture Bags $534 Mln Contract In US

February 11, 2026 — 02:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday that in a joint venture with California Engineering Contractors, it has inked a contract with the California Department of Transportation for the Vincent Thomas Bridge deck replacement project in Los Angeles.

The total contract is worth $534 million, of which Skanska's share is $320 million.

The project will remove and replace the existing bridge deck with new expansion joints and advanced corrosion-protection systems.  

The project is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2029.

