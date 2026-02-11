Skanska Joint Venture Bags $534 Mln Contract In US

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Wednesday that in a joint venture with California Engineering Contractors, it has inked a contract with the California Department of Transportation for the Vincent Thomas Bridge deck replacement project in Los Angeles.

The total contract is worth $534 million, of which Skanska's share is $320 million.

The project will remove and replace the existing bridge deck with new expansion joints and advanced corrosion-protection systems.

The project is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and is expected to be completed in March 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.