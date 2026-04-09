Skanska Enters Contract With Existing Client To Build Data Center In Georgia

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) said it has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth $75 million. It will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026. Construction will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

The company also signed a contract with Bane NOR to deliver the Stange-Otterstad rail infrastructure project in Norway. The contract is worth 1.1 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

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