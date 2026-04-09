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Skanska Enters Contract With Existing Client To Build Data Center In Georgia

April 09, 2026 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKAb.ST) said it has signed a contract with an existing client to build a data center in Georgia, USA. The contract is worth $75 million. It will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026. Construction will be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

The company also signed a contract with Bane NOR to deliver the Stange-Otterstad rail infrastructure project in Norway. The contract is worth 1.1 billion Swedish kronor, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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